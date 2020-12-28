Roger Federer out of Australian Open due to injury

Roger Federer out of Australian Open due to injuryMonday, December 28, 2020
|
Roger Federer will not be at the Australian Open, a tournament he’s won
six times before.
The Swiss tennis player has withdrawn, citing fitness issues since undergoing knee surgery last year.
Australian Open director, Craig Tiley, in a statement today said,”In the end Roger ran out of time to get himself ready for the rigours of a Grand Slam and he’s very disappointed he won’t be coming to Melbourne in 2021.
“We wish him all the best as he prepares for his comeback later in the year and look forward to seeing him in Melbourne in 2022.”
Federer, a 20-time major champion, won two of the last three stagings of the tournament, reaching the semifinls last year after having surgery on his right knee.
During an interview early this month, Federer said his recovery was taking longer than expected and hinted that he may not be ready for first major tournament of the coming year.
“I would have hoped that I would be 100% in October. But I am still not today. It will be tight for the Australian Open,” he said.
The Australian Open is scheduled to begin February 8.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy