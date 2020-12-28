Roger Federer out of Australian Open due to injury

Roger Federer will not be at the Australian Open, a tournament he’s won

six times before.

The Swiss tennis player has withdrawn, citing fitness issues since undergoing knee surgery last year.

Australian Open director, Craig Tiley, in a statement today said,”In the end Roger ran out of time to get himself ready for the rigours of a Grand Slam and he’s very disappointed he won’t be coming to Melbourne in 2021.

“We wish him all the best as he prepares for his comeback later in the year and look forward to seeing him in Melbourne in 2022.”

Federer, a 20-time major champion, won two of the last three stagings of the tournament, reaching the semifinls last year after having surgery on his right knee.

During an interview early this month, Federer said his recovery was taking longer than expected and hinted that he may not be ready for first major tournament of the coming year.

“I would have hoped that I would be 100% in October. But I am still not today. It will be tight for the Australian Open,” he said.

The Australian Open is scheduled to begin February 8.