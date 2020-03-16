‘Roger was a gentle soul’: Father of racecar driver found dead

Racecar driver Natasha Chang has described her father as a “gentle soul” who never had a “bad bone in his body”.

Natasha took to Instagram to eulogize her father, Roger Chang, whose body was found along the Dover shoreline in St Mary with what appeared to be stab wounds on Sunday (March 15).

He was reported missing on Saturday.

“For all who knew him, my father Roger was a gentle soul with not a single bad bone in his body. All he ever wanted to do was explore and love his country… and drink Red Stripe Sorrel…,” Natasha posted.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the police as they undergo their investigation into this senseless act of violence,” the post added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay, head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), confirmed that Chang’s body was discovered by a fisherman about 11:00 am. Lindsay said the police are in the meantime searching for Chang’s white Suzuki Swift motorcar registered 0301FL.