Rogue driver pleads guilty, fined after being collared by PSTEB

Rogue driver pleads guilty, fined after being collared by PSTEBThursday, September 12, 2019
|
A rogue coaster bus driver, who was caught on camera performing an illegal U-turn on Constant Spring Road, was fined when he appeared in court on Thursday.
The driver, who was photographed turning through a pedestrian crossing during the peak Wednesday morning commute, was fined $5,000 for careless driving.
Elkanah Sparks, 47-years-old, who hails from a Golden Spring address in St. Andrew, illegally drove through an open median and over a pedestrian crossing sometime around 7:45 am on Wednesday.
Sparks was arrested by the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) hours later and subsequently charged with careless driving.
The rogue St. Andrew driver pleaded guilty and was fined $5,000.
Further checks revealed that Sparks had an outstanding warrant for having no drivers badge, for which he was fined an additional $10,000.
Sparks’ dangerous maneuver came just a day after contractors from the National Works Agency (NWA) cut out the median – freeing up access to the pedestrian crossing, which was effectively blocked by the waist-high concrete separating the now five-lane thoroughfare.
The operations of the coaster bus branded “Stainless ” has been suspended, the NWA declared on its Facebook page.
