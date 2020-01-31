Rogue parents should get lashes says JTA president

President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), Owen Speid, is calling for tough measures against parents who assault teachers.

Spied made the comment on Friday (Jan 31) following an incident on Thursday in which a teacher at the Dumfries Primary School was assaulted by a parent.

Reports are that the parent made a trip to the school after discovering that his child’s work was not graded; an argument ensued and the teacher was assaulted.

“These rogue parents, who I think are few, are pushing teachers to their breaking point,” said Speid.

“Quite frankly, I believe that parents like these should get lashes,” said Speid.

Speid explained that the teacher, who previously had been leading two classes, due to the illness of a colleague, had not gotten around to grading the child’s work.

Irrespective, Speid said that the parent’s behavior was inappropriate.

“These rogue parents will not be tolerated,” said Speid who added that the incident, which took place in front of a group of children, was sending the wrong signal and was a contributing factor to the levels of violence in the country.

Speid noted that he wanted the parent, who he understands is in police custody, to face the full force of the law.

The JTA President further added that his organization would be regrouping following the incident to send a strong message to the public that teachers are agents of the state and should be respected.