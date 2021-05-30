ROJ fetes young ones in marking National Children's Day

In celebration of Child Month 2021, quick service food giant Restaurants of Jamaica (ROJ) decided to give back to several of the nation's children through the gift of food.

As part of the outpouring of love, ROJ, through their KFC and Pizza Hut brands, treated youngsters at five institutions across Kingston, St Andrew, and St Catherine to delicious KFC and Pizza Hut meals.

Pizza Hut kicked off the Children's Day activities on May 21 by providing a special lunch for the wards at the South Camp and Rio Cobre juvenile correctional centres through the Ministry of National Security's We Transform Youth Empowerment Programme. The team then moved on to Monk Street in Spanish Town to serve a celebratory meal to 200 St Jago High School fifth and sixth form students as they completed a preparation session for their final Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) examinations scheduled to begin in June.

The love, however, did not end there. On May 26, over 100 students at the St Francis Primary and Infant School stepped out of their final Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams to a surprise celebration of food and drink courtesy of the Pizza Hut team.

Pizza Hut Jamaica Marketing Officer Levene Sheriff noted, “Youth development is a big part of ROJ's and Pizza Hut's philanthropic initiatives; while most of our focus is placed on education, it is also important to occasionally provide a treat. The pandemic has placed a tremendous strain on our students, especially those who were preparing for exams. We wanted to do something special to congratulate them for pushing through it all, and to let them know how proud we are.”

She continued, “Our ongoing partnership with the We Transform Programme allowed us to also show some love to a group of young people who are often overlooked – those in our juvenile correctional facilities. We believed it was important to also treat them and let them know we care.”

Residents of the Nest Children's home in St Andrew also had a festive Children's Day on May 21, courtesy of KFC, through the brand's Add Hope feeding and outreach programme. The children were delighted to greet ROJ Brand Manager Andrei Roper, who served them and joined them in prayer before the children enjoyed their delicious KFC meals.

Roper noted, “It still fills me with joy to see the smile on a child's face when they open a box of KFC, because it takes me back to my childhood and just how special that felt for me. The challenges of the past year make it even more important to reach out to our children, even if just to provide a tasty meal and let them know they are in our thoughts. Child well-being has and continues to be at the forefront of ROJ's work, and through our KFC Add Hope programme, this is just one of the ways we show this.

Since 2018, KFC's Add Hope programme has donated nearly $20 million in cash, meals, care packages and tablets, to a number of government programmes, children's homes and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), to benefit the nation's youth, many of whom are among the most vulnerable in society.