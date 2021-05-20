Romario Grant wanted by police

Romario Grant wanted by policeThursday, May 20, 2021
THE St Andrew South police have listed 26-year-old Romario Grant, otherwise called ''Kaka'' and ''Irons'', as wanted in connection with a murder in the parish on Tuesday, May 18.
He is asked to turn himself in to the police immediately.
Grant has been implicated in the murder of 38-year-old Delando Messam, otherwise called ''Bommer'' and ''Boy'', who was shot dead on Nelson Road, Kingston 13. The deceased was reportedly standing on the roadway talking with his mother when Grant allegedly walked up to him and shot him several times.
Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of Romario Grant is asked to contact the St Andrew South police at 876-923-7111, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.
