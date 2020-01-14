Rome bans diesel cars

Rome bans diesel carsTuesday, January 14, 2020
|
Rome banned all diesel vehicles from its road on Tuesday. This is in an effort to combat rising air pollution.
Rome has been experiencing a prolonged period of sunny weather with no rain and little wind which has triggered dozens of smog alerts across the country.
And so the local transport authority issued this order that would affect around one million vehicles.
Diesel cars, vans and motorbikes are all banned from the road during peak hours.
But oil companies are accusing the city council of over-reacting. “This appears to be a totally unjustified decision from a scientific point of view, which offers no environmental advantage and therefore unnecessarily penalises a wide range of citizens,” it said in a statement.
However, environmental group Legambiente said this decision is long overdue.
“This decision was incredibly delayed. The city council is only banning diesel following 10 days of poisoned air,” it said in a statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy