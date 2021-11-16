Romeich Major inks deal to manage ‘Aunty Donna’

Popular social media influencer Donna ‘Aunty Donna’ Gowe is now being managed by Romeich Entertainment.

Romeich Entertainment principal, Romeich Major, announced the deal on his social media platforms on November 16.

According to Major, his brand would be responsible for managing the influencer, along with her bookings.

Major shared that Aunty Donna would be available for the upcoming Christmas season to serve as a brand ambassador.

Gowe shared online that she was excited to be a part of the Romeich Entertainment family.

News of the deal has been welcomed by Aunty Donna fans who have expressed confidence in Major’s ability to take the influencer’s brand to the next level, pointing to the success of artistes like Shenseea and Ding Dong.

Gowe rose to prominence for her philanthropic work in her community of Mountain View in Kingston.

However, in recent times, Gowe has been steadily moving into the entertainment space.

Earlier this year, Gowe made her acting debut in the production ‘Bang-A-Rang Inna Aunty Donna House’.