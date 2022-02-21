Romeo Gordon – Sandals Ochi Beach bulter extraordinaire

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — Service above self is more than just a mantra, but a lifestyle that is lived out daily for the team of butlers at Sandals Ochi Beach Resort as they acquaint guests with the resort's activities that will make their experiences unforgettable.

Romeo Gordon started his career as a member of the line staff, engaging in a slew of other career-building ventures before now serving as one of the illustrious butlers at the resort, living out his dream of dominating the field of hospitality and tourism as a butler extraordinaire.

Gordon, who has been with the resort for more than 15 years, was quick to share that his tenacious attitude and willingness to adapt and work in a team could be the driving factors behind his successes to date, having joined the team as a banqueting porter, rising afterward to the post of server and banqueting driver, then being promoted to dining room supervisor, restaurant manager, room service manager and then to what he considered the crown of his experience — a butler.

When asked to expound on his journey and the opportunities that Sandals provided, Gordon did so passionately.

“This company is everything that any well-thinking ambitious person can dream of joining. Within my tenure I have had the opportunity to go on the task force, [as] a part of the company's Team Member Exchange programme, to visit, train and experience different resorts. I have been to the Sandals Royal Bahamian [The Bahamas] and spent more than a year. I also had the privilege of serving at Sandals South Coast during the height of the pandemic. I also served at several major events throughout the group of companies; entertainment and sporting events. Wherever there was need for dining services, I would be there,” Gordon said.

“I am still learning each day and whenever I get the opportunity to share the guidance and training that I have received over these many years and different experiences, I readily pass them on. When I was invited to join the industry by my mentor and friend Wayne Buchannan, then a butler supervisor, I had no clue what I was getting into because my training was in electrical installation, but Wayne saw something in me that he could transform. Buchannan is undoubtedly the person who has had the most influence on my career path to this day,” he said.

Gordon added: “Our role as butler here at Sandals is to provide our guests the added luxury to enhance their vacations. We make their experience that unforgettable stay as we anticipate their needs and arrange just that added element — whether private picnics and dinners, romantic in-room arrangements, or simply taking the guesswork out of what to have for lunch while lounging on the beach. Our guests have a desire, we forward think and fulfill it.”

General manager at Sandals Ochi Charles Blacher, in sharing about Gordon stated, “Romeo is someone who remains committed to the organisation and the values and principles we deliver. Having regular talks with guests, the one constant that I hear about the butler team is the commitment and admiration for the qualities that Romeo display each day. He is never off his game and he remains an optimistic team player who values his contribution to the industry and Sandals.”

Just as he was mentored, one of Romeo's own protégés now is Donrick Taylor, who is also currently serving as a butler. Taylor shared, “I have learnt the value of building not only myself as a professional but maintaining the Sandals brand of service, and this is due primarily to Romeo. He is always willing to guide the other members of the team in exuding the attributes of being an exceptional butler. We live by his mantra… serve with a smile and remain positive in all that you do every day.”

Sandals Resorts boast of giving the guests more than what they expect, and this guides and shapes the services offered at resorts throughout the Caribbean.

Sandals Resorts International partners with the Guild of Professional English Butlers to provide training and constant evaluation of the butlers who are assigned to attend to the needs of guests in the highest categories of accommodation at resorts across the region.