Ron Muschette comes to The Edge

Jamaica's top morning radio host Ron Muschette will present a brand-new show to his legion of listeners, starting August 3, 2021 on The Edge 105 FM, in a development that represents a homecoming of sorts for the man who got his first break in the business at Sandals Montego Bay more than two decades ago.

“This is full circle for me and I'm very happy to be doing this,” Muschette told the Jamaica Observer yesterday, a day after officially joining The Edge, one of two radio stations within the Observer Media Group. The other station is FYAH 105 FM.

“When I was a young boy in the country listening to Allan Magnus, Winston Williams, Barry G and others, I would dream about going on the radio. Many times I just wanted to get to look inside a studio. I went to many radio stations, but nobody gave me a chance until I got a job as a playmaker at Sandals Montego Bay,” Muschette said.

That job gave him the opportunity to go into the hotel disco and simulate presenting a radio show. Eventually, Sandals Chairman Gordon “Butch” Stewart heard about Muschette's activities and had a word with the young man.

“He asked me to tell him what I wanted. I did, and we built the first radio station at a hotel in the world, and that radio station became WSMB. My friend Joseph and I came up with the idea to name it WSMB 88.3. The W never had a meaning but we just wanted it to have a nice ring,” Muschette explained.

“Mr Stewart believed in me; that was his first entry into media.”

That started Muschette's journey in radio — a journey that proved successful as he stamped his authority on the industry to become a household name islandwide with morning programmes that grew in popularity.

Now, armed with more than 20 years' experience, Muschette said he is “excited” to join The Edge presenting The Ron Muschette Morning Show from 6:00 am to 10:00 am Mondays to Fridays with some of the features his loyal listeners have grown to love over the years, and new ones as well.

His team of co-hosts he said, include Tamara McKayle, who will also provide news; Mikailia, the IT and social media specialist; and Liz Taylor, who will also act as a producer.

Muschette is also being joined by his long-time associate Dr Love, who has responsibility for music and production management, as well as other members of his production crew, namely 'Mixing Lab', who provides the popular Beat Box feature; Najare, and Tim.

“So we have a complete team. We spent the last three weeks rehearsing, putting all the pieces together because we're coming to The Edge with a bang,” said Muschette, who got his secondary education at both Herbert Morrison Technical High School in Montego Bay, St James, and The Manning's School in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

He pointed out that initially he will be presenting his show from The Edge's Kingston studios on Beechwood Avenue. However, come early September he will broadcast from Montego Bay.

“I'm relaxed and in an environment where it's comfortable to work,” he said. “I know wherever Mr Stewart is, he's very happy that I've come home.”

He again extended gratitude to Stewart, who died in January this year.

“When nobody neva know mi and wouldn't give me a chance... Mr Stewart saw something in me and said 'gwaan'. So now, with everything that I've learnt I'm here to protect Mr Stewart's legacy. I'm very excited to be here,” he said.