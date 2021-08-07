Ron Muschette on list of MoBay mayor's 'Special Spirit of Independence Awards'

MONTEGO BAY, St James — One of the country's most popular radio hosts Darren “Ron” Muschette was among 16 individuals honoured during the “Spirit of Independence Awards” ceremony held inside the Montego Bay Cultural Centre on Friday.

He received the Mayor's Special Spirit of Independence Award in recognition of his contribution to journalism and media.

“I am happy to receive this award, I feel so good to be recognised in a city I love. I am telling you I feel like a have just won my Olympic gold medal,” an emotional Muschette told the Jamaica Observer after receiving his award. He thanked all those who have provided him with unwavering support throughout the ups and downs of his career. “This award is dedicated to my mom and thanks to all the persons who supported my journey,” Muschette added.

His career spans over two decades. After first hitting the airwaves at Sandals Montego Bay Radio Station in 1994 he now hosts The Ron Muschette Morning Show, on Edge 105 FM, the Observer's sister station. Muschette's humour, originality and entertaining skills are on full display from 6:00 am to 10:00 am Mondays to Fridays.

Also receiving the mayor's award were Dr Maureen Nelson, Noel Campbell, Yannick Pessoa, Ruedal Johnson, and Thomas Stewart.

Dr Nelson was singled out for the work she has done in the field of education over the last 37 years. She is currently principal of Montego Bay Community College. “I am ecstatic and elated to be recognised for doing something I love and am passionate about,” she told the Observer.

Campbell, a former employer of Air Jamaica, was lauded for his contribution to youth development in Glendevon. Meanwhile Stewart, founding member of the Uprising Youth Club in Glendevon, was recognised for his contribution to youth empowerment. Pessoa, a cartoonist and writer at the Western Mirror, was singled out for her work in the field of journalism and media while Johnson, founding member of Hatfield Folk Group and Infusion Band, was praised for the positive impact he has made on arts and entertainment. He is also a guitarist.

Ten “Spirit of Independence Awards” were presented to:

- Tony Ward of Wards Auto Centre for his work in the field of industry and commerce.

- Barrington Flemming, staff reporter at the Western Mirror and journalist for over a decade, for his contribution to the field of journalism and media.

- Frederick Haughton was recognised for his 37 years of work in the field of education. He retired from Herbert Morrison High School in 2016 and is currently a cricket umpire.

- John Swaby from John Swaby's Entertainment Lighting and Sound Engineering was recognised for his work in arts and entertainment.

- Retired enrolled assistant nurse Sylvia Sewell Cummings was lauded for her work in the field of health. She was in the first batch of nurses employed to Cornwall Regional Hospital in 1974. She retired in 2008.

- Samuel Morrant received an award for community service and community development. He was councillor for the Catadupa Division in the 1970s.

- Margaret West Jurdine was recognised for the 43 years she dedicated to educating the nation's children. The former vice-principal of Barrett Town Primary School retired in 2014.

- Dainty Taylor, local economic development coordinator at the Social Development Commission, was praised for the work she has done in community service and community development.

- O'Neil Kerr, who received an award for community service, has been a firefighter for 23 years. In 2009, he was selected as firefighter of the year and is now the leading fire investigator at the St James Fire Department.

- Recargo Holt, parish manager for the Rural Agriculture Development Agency, was honoured for his work in the field of agriculture.

Chairman of the civic and community affairs committee of the St James Municipal Corporation, Councillor Dwight Crawford, stressed that despite adjustments to the ceremony because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the “unsung heroes” of St James deserve to be publicly recognised.

“The presentation of the Spirit of Independence Awards to these worthy recipients is our small way of saying thanks to them for the part that they have been playing in building St James,” he told those gathered and watching online. “These heroes and heroines are expected to continue being good stewards for the parish as we lay the foundation for Jamaica's growth and development in the fourth industrial revolution. [They are] heroes and heroines based on their true actions and dedication to nation building, in general, and towards the development of St James in particular.”

In his address, Mayor of Montego Bay Leeroy Williams also lauded the awardees for playing their part in nation-building and he encouraged them to continue making a positive impact. “Use what is right with Jamaica to fix what is wrong with Jamaica,” he urged.