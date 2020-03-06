Ronaldinho accused of using a fake passport

Ronaldinho accused of using a fake passportFriday, March 06, 2020
|
Retired Brazilian football star Ronaldinho has been accused
by authorities in Paraguay for using a fake passport.
Ronaldinho is in the country to promote a book and to campaign for underprivileged children. His hotel room was searched on Wednesday by the authorities and he is set for questioning on Thursday.
The football star is said to have had his Brazilian and Spanish passports seized for the non-payment of taxes and fines tied to building on a nature reserve.
Reports are that Ronaldinho, who is in the country with his brother, Roberto, have been cooperating with authorities on the matter but they deny any wrongdoing.
Ronaldinho is known for wowing the world with his mesmerizing skills with the football before retiring in 2015. He twice won World Footballer of Year while playing for Barcelona.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy