Ronaldinho accused of using a fake passport

Retired Brazilian football star Ronaldinho has been accused

by authorities in Paraguay for using a fake passport.

Ronaldinho is in the country to promote a book and to campaign for underprivileged children. His hotel room was searched on Wednesday by the authorities and he is set for questioning on Thursday.

The football star is said to have had his Brazilian and Spanish passports seized for the non-payment of taxes and fines tied to building on a nature reserve.

Reports are that Ronaldinho, who is in the country with his brother, Roberto, have been cooperating with authorities on the matter but they deny any wrongdoing.

Ronaldinho is known for wowing the world with his mesmerizing skills with the football before retiring in 2015. He twice won World Footballer of Year while playing for Barcelona.