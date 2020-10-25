Ronaldinho has COVID-19

Ronaldinho has joined the growing list of celebrities who have

contracted the coronavirus.

The former Brazilian footballer shared his diagnosis today, adding that he has no symptoms of the virus that has killed more than 150,000 of his countrymen.

The 40-year-old will remain isolated in a Belo Horizonte hotel.

The former AC Milan and Barcelona player shared via Instagram, “Hi friends, family, fans, I took a COVID-19 test and the result was positive, I’m doing well, I’m asymptomatic for now.”

He returned to Brazil in August after being detained in Paraguay for more than five months over a fake passport scandal.

The former Ballon d’Or winner and his brother had both been held for a month in jail and another four months under house arrest in a hotel in Asuncion.