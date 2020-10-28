Ronaldo still out at Juventus after getting COVID-19

Ronaldo still out at Juventus after getting COVID-19Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t among the players listed for Juventus’ match against Barcelona in today’s Champions League match.
The Portuguese player’s omission comes two weeks after he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Interestingly, Ronaldo posted to his Instagram account prior to the release of the team list, stating that he is feeling “good and healthy”.
The 35-year-old forward tested positive October 13, two days before Portugal was set to play Sweden. He said to have no symptoms of the virus.
