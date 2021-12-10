Room for more in Red Rose Market

The cheerful greetings and bright smiles from vendors selling in recently reopened Red Rose Fish Market at downtown Kingston were indications of how delighted they were with the facility's renovation.

They told the Jamaica Observer that their only concern is the stubbornness of the other vendors who remain on West Street to sell their fish, instead of relocating to the facility.

“I am happy that the fish market open. We want the rest of vendors selling out there to come in. We can't get the good sales like that. The authorities need to step in,” 39-year-old vendor Tameicha Walker Boodie told the Observer hours after the market was officially opened.

Fifty-one-year-old Karlene Gordon, who has been selling fish in downtown Kingston for 32 years, agreed.

“We need everybody fi come in and be as one. A dem decide say dem not coming in. Once dem out there, everybody else ago want to go back out there. Look how the market nice, we have we own pipe and fridge,” said Gordon.

The rehabilitation of the market was done at a cost of approximately $43 million by the Urban Development Corporation through the PetroCaribe fund. It was done as part of the redevelopment of the downtown Kingston market district.

The market, which is located at the intersection of Rose Lane and Heywood Street, was officially opened on Monday.

Vendors have their own stalls, wash stations and storage units.

When the Observer visited on Tuesday, the vendors did not hesitate to brag about their new selling area. Some even demonstrated how they scaled and washed their fish under the pipes.

Karen McKennon, who has been selling fish for eight years, explained that the market was long overdue.

“Our customers have always been asking about coming in here, now this is the time. This is a nice gift to us in the festive season. Wi no have fi worry 'bout rain and wet we up, and mi nuh have no umbrella fi fix any more when it mash up. Wi also have wi bathroom in good condition and storage area for the fish?,” said McKennon.

Paulette Jones, a 56-year-old vendor, sang the same happy tune. She said she was particularly pleased with the wash station at her stall, as she no longer needs to purchase water to clean her fish.

“Oh God, I used to pay to catch water every morning — even up to three buckets. Now when the people dem come in and say, 'Can you wash my fish', we have the pipe here. It is a very beautiful market. We just want the buyers to come inside,” said Jones.

Another vendor, Barbara Williams, added: “It nice man. It keep wi out of the rain and sun and the thief dem cyaan come conquer we again.”

At West Street, those vendors explained that they had no problem selling inside the market but had specific reasons for remaining outside.

A 63-year-old vendor, who wanted to be identified only as Myrie, told the Observer that while he is pleased with the state of the market, he doesn't sell fish in one area.

“Mi love the market, it nice, but I sell all bout, Half-Way-Tree, Constant Spring, and Seaview. Mi will only sell in there on Saturdays. The other days dem mi deh pon the street,” said Myrie.

Sitting next to Myrie was another vendor who gave her name as Nicky.

She said her reason for remaining on the street was to notify her customers about her new selling spot.

“I love inside, but all the customers wouldn't know we are in there. So, I stay out here and tell them where I am going to be. I even go in there and show them. We will all go in the market soon,” declared Nicky.