Rooster kills man during cockfight

A man who brought his rooster to an illegal cockfight in southern India, was killed by the bird.

According to Aljazeera, the rooster had a knife attached to its leg. It inflicted wounds to the man’s groin while trying to escape.

The victim, 45-year-old Thangulla Satish, died from loss of blood before he could reach a hospital in the Karimnagar district of Telangana state last week.

And the rooster was briefly held at the local police station before it was sent to a poultry farm. “We may need to produce it before the court,” said the police said.