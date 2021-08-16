Rosheika ready to move Jamaica's sports into the big leagues

More than 270 Jamaicans have been awarded Chevening Scholarships since Jamaica's first cohort in 1984. Founded in 1983, Chevening is the United Kingdom Government's global scholarship programme aimed at developing global leaders through providing the opportunity to undertake postgraduate study in the UK. This year 17 outstanding Jamaicans were selected for the scholarship.

Today the Jamaica Observer presents the first in its series of stories on some of the 2021-2022 awardees.

Jamaica's inability to capitalise on the significant economic opportunities made possible by world-beating sporting exploits over the years has not been lost on 28-year-old sports enthusiast Rosheika Grant.

It is this shortcoming that the 2021/22 Chevening scholar intends to address upon returning from Loughborough University, equipped with a master's degree in sports management, politics and international development.

“What I'm looking forward to most is learning more about global standards and practices which I can return and apply in Jamaica to help transform the sporting industry into a full-fledged economic earner,” said Grant, a public relations executive at the Jamaica Information Service.

She is also the producer of the Caribbean's première sports-related podcast, The Drive Phase Podcast, and the executive producer of the Caribbean's first track and field podcast, The Track and Field Exchange.

The England-bound former journalist reasoned that despite being an ever-present force at major championships such as the Olympics, Cricket World Cup and Netball World Cup, Jamaica has not been able to tap the surface of the global multi-billion-dollar sports industry.

“As an administrator hopeful, my vision is a Jamaica where sport adds value not only to the economy but the development of the sporting institutions and by extension, the athletes.

“A lack of resources is a major, recurring challenge for both and I intend to use my world-class expertise gained in the UK, in tandem with my media/communications background to focus on sports marketing on the individual and organisational level so as to engage regional and global partners to invest in sports locally,” said Grant.

Issues such as safe sport and gender equality through policy development are also focus areas for Grant.

“This with an emphasis on increasing awareness and the training of stakeholders to ensure that sport can be used as an effective development tool to foster a healthier environment for our young athletes to operate in,” she added before contending that she'll make time for leisure as well.“I am also excited about visiting major sports venues, that of my football team in particular, Chelsea Football Club as well as experiencing major sporting events from a different perspective which will hopefully present me networking opportunities with industry professionals and policymakers,” declared Grant.