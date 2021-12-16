Rotary Club helps more than 300 Maverley residents get COVID-19 jab

More than 300 residents of Maverley, St Andrew, have a fighting chance against COVID-19 amid fears of a fourth wave and a swifter-spreading Omicron variant, following two vaccination drives by the Rotary Club of Trafalgar New Heights in the community.

The drives took place on October 2 in the Maverley Park, with a follow-up drive held on December 4 at the Maverley Primary and Junior High School.

The club partnered with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the community group Voices for Jamaica Foundation, in both instances to stage the events.

“Again, we are really pleased with the outcome,” said Dr Suzanne McDonald Fowles, president of the rotary club.

“Initially we had a very ambitious target to immunise 500 residents, but we are happy with the numbers achieved, especially within the context of the high level of hesitancy that exists. It means more than 300 people in this small community are in a position to better fight this disease that has crippled us for nearly two years,” added Dr McDonald Fowles, while acknowledging the efforts of other groups, including political representatives who have organised vaccination events to facilitate residents of the community.

Dr McDonald Fowles noted that the club, which mainly targets the well-being and development and adolescents, has had a long history with the community, where it has hosted various events, including an annual health fair since 2009 and other back-to-school initiatives.

“I am grateful to the many volunteers from the community, the church and private sector organisations, which continue to lend their support to make opportunities available to people who may experience challenges accessing certain health services,” Dr McDonald Fowles said.

“I must also thank the many volunteer medical doctors and volunteers from the Rotaract Club of Kingston and from the community, who gave of their time and effort,” Dr McDonald said.

Among the organisations she thanked were the JN Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the JN Group; the Wisynco Group, Cari-Med, Benjamins, Coldfield Distributors and Seprod, as well as the Faith Chapel at the Faith Apostolic Ministries

Dr Fowles encouraged other service clubs and groups to undertake similar drives and invited others to partner with her organisation to expand vaccine access to Jamaicans.

“Our relationship with Maverley continues,” Dr McDonald Fowles emphasised. “And in the coming year, there will be other initiatives we will be undertaking to assist in the development of the residents, especially children,” she assured.