Rotary Club of Kingston’s golf tournament raises nearly half the funds for major projects

The Rotary Club of Kingston’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament has again generated 40 per cent of the funds raised by the service club to carry out much-needed community intervention programmes.

The funds was raised Saturday, Feb 15, at the Sandals Golf Course in Upton, St Mary where golf enthusiast Teddy Richards was declared tournament winner with 38 points, from among 65 participants. He won a weekend for two at Half Moon and the Winner’s Trophy.

There were 22 other prizes, including weekends for two at Spanish Court, Montego Bay; Secrets Hotel; and Breathless Resort. There were also dinners for two at Round Hill, Strawberry Hill, Mystic India, Navana, Pimentos; as well gift certificates for golf equipment and rounds of golf at Cinnamon Hill.

“Our goal this year is to raise J$1 million to fund the Rotary Club of Kingston’s major projects for 2019-2020. These will be the construction of a community centre in Hector’s River; the delivery of medical equipment to the Bustamante Hospital for Children and the refurbishing of a classroom at a selected school in Kingston,” said Steven Hudson, president of the Rotary Club of Kingston.

He said over the 25 years since the tournament was introduced as a major fundraiser, the service club has been able to provide homes for the homeless between 2017 and 2019; provided wheelchairs for the disabled; erected busts of the National Heroes in Emancipation Park; constructed health centres; established computer labs in a number of schools as well as build community centres, including the Law Street Trade Training Centre, among other major projects.

Among the sponsors were: Allied Trucking & Maritime Services, BDO, Breathless, Montego Bay, Bearings & Seals Limited, CGM Gallagher, Duggan Consulting Limited, Desmond Mair Insurance Brokers Limited, Guardian General Insurance Limited, Half Moon Resort, Jamaica Deposit Insurance Corp, Jamaica Producers Group, Keith Ryan & Company Limited, Kingston Wharves Limited, Mayberry Investments Limited, Magna Motors (Hundai), Marketing Consultant Services, NCB Insurance Company Limited, Oak Dentistry, Pulse, Proven Wealth, Spanish Court Hotel – Montego Bay, Sandals Resorts International, Sagicor, Sealand Foods International, Secrets, Sportsmax and the JMMB Group.