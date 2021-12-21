Round 2 to Cari-Med

Just over a week after five employees of Cari-Med Group lost their claim that the company's COVID-19 vaccination policy breached their constitutional rights the Supreme Court yesterday rejected their attempt to prevent the company from implementing the policy which, they had claimed, was prejudicial to their employment.

The five claimants — Kadian Parkins, Tashana Davis, Sherine Hemmings, Racquel Robertson, and Kennesha Dale — are employed to Kirk-FP Limited, a subsidiary of Cari-Med Group Limited, which are named as the second and first defendant, respectively.

They had asked the court for injunctive relief to prevent the company from enforcing its written COVID-19 vaccination policy, which was instituted October 4, 2021, in any manner prejudicial to their interest.

The policy requires that all employees present proof of vaccination from COVID-19 or such other diseases as may be designated by Cari-Med by October 4, 2021 unless a reasonable accommodation is approved.

The policy further states that employees who fail to comply with its terms will be required to present a negative polymerase chain reaction test result every two weeks or 14 calendar days at the employee's expense from a Ministry of Health and Wellness-approved laboratory for COVID-19 testing.

On October 19, 2021 the five employees took the companies to court, claiming a breach and/or anticipatory breach of their respective employment contracts and violation of their constitutional rights under sections 13(3)(a), (b),(g) and (o)(ii) and (iii) of the Constitution of Jamaica.

However, the court was later presented with a second application, filed by the defendants, for the court to decline to grant constitutional redress pursuant to section 19(4) of the constitution and to exclude from determination issues involving breaches of the constitution.

The companies also asked the court to strike out the declarations sought in the claim pursuant to the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms.

Basically, the company argued that there are alternative remedies available to the claimants and, as a consequence, the court should decline to exercise its powers in regards to the constitutional claim.

On December 10, the court dismissed the constitutional aspects of the claim as an abuse of process and said it refuses to make a declaration that the constitutional rights of the claimants have been infringed.

The court also found that there is adequate relief to be had in the law of contract and the claimants can seek remedies in that context.

Yesterday, in refusing the employees' application to prevent the company from enforcing the policy, the Supreme Court said the balance of convenience does not favour an invalidation of the policy.

“The harm to the claimants of losing their employment must be balanced against the risks of harm to all the other employees of the defendants, having increased risk of transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19, including its variants,” the court said.

“The defendants have implemented a collaborative and deliberate approach to the protection of its employees, customers and clients, that includes putting measures in place to potentially reduce the risk of transmission by requiring their employees to be vaccinated or tested,” the court stated.

Stating that it held the view that public health measures cannot be narrowly construed, the court said, “One does not need to be a public health expert to recognise that the likelihood of an employee contracting COVID-19 from an unvaccinated colleague is very high.”

The court said that there is a far more substantial risk of material harm to the society arising in the form of increased health risks to the defendants' other employees, particularly those with dependents and/or comorbidities who must also be taken into account.

“The prejudice to the defendant will take the form of exposure to potential liability, immeasurable risk to the health and safety of its employees and its human resources,” the court said, adding that the national aim of safeguarding public health, as mandated by the Disaster Risk Management Act, also weighs heavily in the balance.

“These harms significantly outweigh the harms identified by the claimants in this application based on the evidence they have presented to this court,” it added, and awarded costs to the defendants.