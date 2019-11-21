ROYAL CHOP: Queen Elizabeth II reportedly fired Prince Andrew over sex scandal

The queen’s favourite son was apparently unconvincing when he denied claims that he had sex with the 17-year-old ‘sex slave’ of his late friend, Jeffrey Epstein, in London in 2001, in New York and during an orgy on Epstein’s private Caribbean island.

It was initially reported that Prince Andrew voluntarily stepped away from his royal duties. However new reports have suggested that he was fired on Wednesday (Nov 20) by his mom, Queen Elizabeth II. It has been reported that her decision was heavily influenced by her eldest son, Prince Charles.

He will appear during Trooping the Color ceremonies and on the balcony at major events, even though he will not be conducting public duties. Prince Andrew will no longer receive his $323,000 Sovereign Grant allowance but he will still receive his income from the Queen’s private funds.

Epstein reportedly committed suicide in a jail cell in New York, in August, while being held on charges of sex with minors.