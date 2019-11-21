ROYAL CHOP: Queen Elizabeth II reportedly fired Prince Andrew over sex scandal

ROYAL CHOP: Queen Elizabeth II reportedly fired Prince Andrew over sex scandalThursday, November 21, 2019
|
The queen’s favourite son was apparently unconvincing when he denied claims that he had sex with the 17-year-old ‘sex slave’ of his late friend, Jeffrey Epstein, in London in 2001, in New York and during an orgy on Epstein’s private Caribbean island.
It was initially reported that Prince Andrew voluntarily stepped away from his royal duties. However new reports have suggested that he was fired on Wednesday (Nov 20) by his mom, Queen Elizabeth II. It has been reported that her decision was heavily influenced by her eldest son, Prince Charles.
He will appear during Trooping the Color ceremonies and on the balcony at major events, even though he will not be conducting public duties. Prince Andrew will no longer receive his $323,000 Sovereign Grant allowance but he will still receive his income from the Queen’s private funds.
Epstein reportedly committed suicide in a jail cell in New York, in August, while being held on charges of sex with minors.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy