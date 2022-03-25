Royal couple ends visit without formal apology for slavery

THE official visit to Jamaica by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which sparked a protest by scores of people in front of the British High Commission in St Andrew on Tuesday, ended on Thursday without a formal apology from Prince William for Britain's role in the enslavement of black people brought here from Africa.

Prince William and his wife Catherine, who arrived two days prior, left the island on Thursday shortly after 2:00 pm en route to The Bahamas for their final stop on a tour of three Commonwealth nations — Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas — to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth, who will be 95-years-old on April 21, has been on the throne for 70 years. Just a few hours before boarding the Royal Air Force plane at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston to head out of the island, the British royal couple participated in a commissioning parade at the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Air Wing. The prince missed the opportunity to apologise during his last public speech, which he made at the JDF Air Wing.

During his first public speech, at a State dinner at King's House in St Andrew on Wednesday, William described slavery as abhorrent and as something that, “never should have happened”, but stopped short of apologising.

On Thursday, during the parade, the prince praised the dedication of the 77 officer cadets from Commonwealth countries, including Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, and Guyana, who participated in a Caribbean Military Academy's Initial Officer Training Programme.

“You are graduating today as officers in an uncertain world. From here, the onus is on you to grow into the leaders you have been taught about in textbooks, watched on your screens, and witnessed in your instructors. Let me also pay tribute today to the instructors and staff here at the Caribbean Military Academy for running the programme.

“Putting on this international course for the first time was never going to be easy, and then you had to deliver it in the middle of a global pandemic. You should all be incredibly proud of your achievements and of the young officers who turned out so smartly in front of us today. I am pleased that the Royal Military Academy of Sandhurst helped you establish this course. Your collective collaboration and success is a testament to the continuing excellent defence relationship between Jamaica and the United Kingdom. I know you are beaming with pride. Congratulations again to everyone,” said the prince.