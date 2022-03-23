Royal pain and pleasure

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge William and Kate try their hands at drumming during a session with the Binghistra drummers at Trench Town Culture Yard on Tuesday. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

Jawari Deslandes waves two flags as he participates in a protest against the visit of Royal couple Prince William and Kate near the British High Commission in New Kingston on Tuesday. (Photo: Jason Tulloch)

Carla Gullotta (left) and Andrea Rattray display a placard and T-shirt demanding an apology for slavery from the British Government in a protest outside the British High Commission in New Kingston on Tuesday. (Photo: Jason Tulloch)