Royal pain and pleasure

Royal pain and pleasureWednesday, March 23, 2022
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge William and Kate try their hands at drumming during a session with the Binghistra drummers at Trench Town Culture Yard on Tuesday. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)
Jawari Deslandes waves two flags as he participates in a protest against the visit of Royal couple Prince William and Kate near the British High Commission in New Kingston on Tuesday. (Photo: Jason Tulloch)
Carla Gullotta (left) and Andrea Rattray display a placard and T-shirt demanding an apology for slavery from the British Government in a protest outside the British High Commission in New Kingston on Tuesday. (Photo: Jason Tulloch)
