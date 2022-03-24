Royals woo children

IT was a birthday to remember for four-year-old Natalia Young, who interacted with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate during their visit to Shortwood Teachers' College in St Andrew on Wednesday.

While Natalia, who attends Shortwood Practicing Primary and Infant School, was too shy to share her joy, her mother Natasha McKella Young was eager to describe the excitement.

“I am very excited to meet the prince and princess and I feel delighted for the fact that I got to take a picture with them and my daughter who is celebrating her fourth birthday today. I feel very privileged and blessed. This is the icing on the cake,” McKella Young told the Jamaica Observer.

A three-year-old student, Santino Francis, shared, “I feel fine, I told them good morning.”

Six-year-old Andre Graham was equally elated saying, “I feel great, it is a nice feeling,” while his classmate Akaylia Kerr expressed her delight simply: “I love them.”

The trip to the teachers' college was among events for day two of the British Royals short visit marking the 70th anniversary of the coronation of The Queen, and coinciding with activities commemorating Jamaica's 60th anniversary of political Independence.

After arriving at the campus at 10:52 am, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were met by acting principal of Shortwood Teachers' College Dr Claudette Barrett Marsh; acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Maureen Dwyer; and chief of state protocol, Ambassador Sandra Grant Griffiths.

As part of the tour at the institution, the royals also engaged with researchers and the Ministry of Education at the John F Kennedy Library and spoke briefly with practice teachers.

Addressing a pool of local and foreign media and high officials, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate expressed her passion for early childhood.

“We are doing something much more in moulding our children. We are nurturing the children in adults they will become, the families that they'll build …By realising the extraordinary impact of early childhood and by learning more about how children grow, think and behave, I truly believe we are on the cusp of one of the biggest opportunities of something positive in generations,” said Duchess Kate.

At the same time, Barrett-Marsh shared that the royals will work with the school's early childhood department.

“We hope that we will be able to get some work done to enhance what we do here. We are very cognisant of the history but right now, we are into solving the problems and that's why we had no problems with them coming so we could tell them what we do here,” she said.

Chairman of the Early Childhood Commission Trisha Williams-Singh told the Observer that the visit by the royals was timely, as the country celebrates the Year of Early Childhood Development which was done in an effort to raise awareness of the importance of early childhood education.

“This visit is historical. It means a lot because as chairman of the early childhood commission, it's really aligned with the work of the Duchess Kate, where as you know she has established within her foundation – an early childhood centre. Jamaica continues to show that we are ahead in a lot that we do,” said Williams Singh.

The other day's events were visits to Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine, Caribbean Infantry Training Centre in St James and courtesy call on Prime Minister Andrew Holness at Jamaica House.

Today, to conclude the three-day visit, the royals are expected to pay a courtesy call on Chief of Defence Staff Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman and engage in several activities with the Jamaica Defence Force, before departure.