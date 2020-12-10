Rudy Giuliani released from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

Rudy Giuliani released from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosisThursday, December 10, 2020
|
Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has been released from hospital after undergoing a four-day treatment for coronavirus.
Giuliani tweeted about his condition Thursday morning after being discharged from Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, DC, Wednesday evening.
The former New York City mayor said he was “back 100 [percent],” and had “lost little time.”
He also expressed his thanks to the medical staff and touted the care he received.
“My treatment by the nurses and staff at Georgetown Med Star Hospital was miraculous. I walked in with serious symptoms. I walked out better than ever,” he wrote in the second of a pair of tweets in which he mentioned the doctors by name.
The chief spreader of President Trump’s voter fraud claims is now heading back to work, testifying Thursday before the Georgia legislature on what he referred to on Twitter as “election theft tapes.”
