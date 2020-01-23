Ruel Reid again attempts to have corruption charges against him dropped

A second attempt to have the corruption-related charges against former Education Minister Ruel Reid and his co-accused dropped fell flat in the Kingston and Parish Court on Thursday (Jan 23).

Attorney Hugh Wildman argued for the charges to be dropped on the grounds that the accused were not properly before the court because the Financial Investigation Division did not have the authority to charge them.

However, Chief Parish Judge Chester Crooks told Wildman to put his submissions in writing.

Wildman made a similar application before the Supreme Court last year but was unsuccessful.

Also in the parish court on Thursday, Crooks varied the reporting conditions of Reid and Fritz Pinnock, the Caribbean Maritime University President. They are to report to the police only one day a week instead of two.

The other accused in the matter are Reid’s wife Sharen their daughter Sharelle and Jamaica Labour Party Councillor Kim Brown Lawrence (Brown’s Town Division, St Ann). The five were charged last October for breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act, conspiracy to defraud, misconduct in a public office at common law and breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

They are to return to court on April 8.