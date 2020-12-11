Ruel Reid, co-accused, to learn fates in corruption case in February

Jamaica’s former Education Minister, Ruel Reid, is to learn if the corruption case against him and his four co-accused will proceed when he returns to court on February 4, 2021.

A judge is to decide on the validity of the application filed by the Financial Investigations Division (FID) surrounding transactions at the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU).

In October, attorney Hugh Wildman argued that the FID does not have legal authority to bring criminal charges.

Reid, his wife Sharen, their daughter Sharelle, CMU president Fritz Pinnock and Brown’s Town Division Councillor Kim Brown Lawrence are charged in connection with the allegations.

All five had their bail extended when they appeared before the Corporate Area Parish Court on October 31.