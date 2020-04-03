Ruel Reid, Fritz Pinnock lose another court battle in corruption case

Former Education Minister Ruel Reid and Maritime University President Professor Fritz Pinnock have suffered another blow in their effort to have the corruption charges against them dismissed.

Their latest setback came Friday (April 3) after the Appeal Court refused their application seeking leave to appeal a decision of the Full Court regarding their charges.

Last month, the FullCourt rejected their application for leave to seek judicial review to quash the charges laid against them by the Financial Investigation Division (FID).

Reid and Pinnock had contended that the FID was not empowered by law to bring the charges against them.

Reid, his wife Sharen, their daughter Sharelle as well as Pinnock and Brownâ€™s Town Division Councillor Kim Brown Lawrence were arrested and charged last October following a year-long corruption probe into the Education Ministry and CMU.

The five are scheduled to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on April 8.