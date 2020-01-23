Ruel Reid, Fritz Pinnock return to court today

Ruel Reid, Fritz Pinnock return to court todayThursday, January 23, 2020
|
Former Education Minister Ruel Reid and his four co-accused are to return to the Corporate Area Parish Court this morning (Thursday, Jan 23).
The co-accused are Reid’s wife Sharen their daughter Sharelle, Caribbean Maritime University President Fritz Pinnock and Jamaica Labour Party Councillor Kim Brown Lawrence (Brown’s Town Division, St Ann).
The five were charged last October for breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act, conspiracy to defraud, misconduct in a public office at common law and breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act.
