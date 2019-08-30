Ruel Reid removes ‘Senator’ from official Facebook page

Embattled former Cabinet minister Ruel Reid has removed the ‘Senator’ status from his

Nearly all of Reid’s 25,000+ followers were notified of the title change on Wednesday, August 28.

The Facebook update comes months after Reid was fired by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Holness’ response was swift and decisive, as details emerged of gross misconduct and misuse of public funds within the Ministry of Education.

As head of the Ministry of Education for nearly three years, Reid’s resignation sent shockwaves through Jamaica.

“Blessings to you all. Keep the faith,” was his last post on Facebook, dated August 14.

Reid resigned from the Andrew Holness-led Cabinet on March 20.

According to a statement from PM Holness, Reid also resigned from the Senate with immediate effect.

Speculations spread after Opposition Leader Dr. Peter Phillips issued a statement in Parliament back in March — alleging the misuse of public funds by Reid’s Education Ministry and the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU).

A probe into the scope of the scandal is being spearheaded by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), with Reid being considered a subject for criminal charges.