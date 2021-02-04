Ruel Reid’s fraud case to go to trial

The fraud case against Jamaica’s former Education Minister, Ruel Reid, and his four co-accused will proceed to trial.

According to the Jamaica Observer, Chief Parish Judge Chester Crooks made the ruling a short while ago.

Reid, his wife Sharen, their daughter Sharelle, Caribbean Maritime University president Fritz Pinnock and Brown’s Town Division Councillor, Kim Brown Lawrence are charged in connection with the allegations of fraud by the Financial Investigations Division (FID).

They are accused of siphoning funds from the university and the Ministry of Education.