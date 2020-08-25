‘Rules apply to everyone’: Prime Minister says Usain Bolt birthday party being investigated

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness is assuring the nation that sprint legend Usain Bolt will not receive any special treatment following allegations that he hosted a birthday party during a COVID-19 spike.

“No one is going to be treated with any exemption, so all Jamaicans have a duty, and those who have public ear and influence in the public sphere have an even greater (responsibility),” he said during a virtual press conference on Monday.

“These matters are all being thoroughly investigated, and the police will give a report on these matters in the near future,” he added.

The eight-time Olympian has tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, and has been greatly criticised for the surprise birthday party he hosted on Friday (August 21). The party was attended by a lot of local celebrities, as well as Jamaican born footballers, Raheem Sterling, and Leon Bailey.

Sterling played for his England-based club on August 15 in the Champions League, and Bailey was featured for German club Leverkusen in their Europa League on August 10. This means that neither of them would have completed the mandatory 14-day quarantine for overseas visitors.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Christopher Tufton said his ministryhas already started contact tracing.

“The rules apply to everyone,” he said.