Run on vaccination sites in Jamaica force some locations to close

Some vaccination sites have closed in Jamaica, following a surge in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) in a release on Tuesday (April 13) said the demand for jabs at Blitz sites has depleted the available supply of vaccines, resulting in the closure of some locations.

“We are estimating how much vaccines we have left and how many people are presently on site. So we have stopped persons coming in to the National Arena, because we have over 1500 persons inside already. So, we are doing that evaluation site to site to make sure that the persons who are in and registered will be vaccinated and the others now we would wait for when we have our other Blitz,” said Chief Medical Officer Jacqueline Bisasor Mckenzie

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, priority will be given to persons with appointments, noting that it’s likely some walk-ins may not be able to receive the jab.

At other locations, inoculations have ceased after their supply of vaccines had been depleted early Tuesday morning.

Locations affected by the closure include:

* Mandeville Regional Hospital

* The National Arena in St Andrew

* Manchester High School

* Sandals Inn (Kent Avenue) St James

* All locations in Westmoreland

A preliminary report shows that more than 23,000 Jamaicans have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Jamaica has surpassed the 100,000 mark for persons inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine, since the vaccination campaign began late last month.