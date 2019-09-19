Rusea’s, Frome continue winning in daCosta Cup

Rusea’s, Frome continue winning in daCosta CupThursday, September 19, 2019
Rusea’s High and Frome Technical continued their unhindered advance in the ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup schoolboy football competition on Wednesday (Sept 18) when they recorded their third straight vitories.
Rusea’s had a 3-1 victory over Green Hill at the Collin Miller Sports Complex in Lucea, to remain atop Zone B, with Frome dismissing Merlene Ottey 6-0 at Frome Sports Complex.
Rusea’s lead the zone on goal difference, as they have amassed the maximum nine points from their three matches. Frome, with a goal difference of nine, are also on nine points but Rusea’s have a goal difference of 16.
Tarique Clarke scored a hat-trick for Rusea’s in their come-from-behind win. Giovanni Mittoo also scored three goals in Frome’s win.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
ZONE B
- Rusea’s High 3 vs Green Island 1
- Merlene Ottey 0 vs Frome Tech 6
ZONE D
- Godfrey Stewart 2 vs Maud McLeod 2
- Belmont 1 vs Petersfield 1
- Manning’s 5 vs Grange Hill 0
ZONE E
- Lacovia 2 vs Maggotty 0
- Black River 0 vs Newell 2
- STETHS 4 vs Sydney Pagon 0
ZONE G
- Holmwood Tech 2 vs Christiana 0
- Knox College 0 vs Alston 1
- Spalding 3 vs Roger Clarke 0
ZONE J
- Brimmervale 4 vs St Mary Tech 1
ZONE M
- Bellefield 1 vs Garvey Maceo 2
ZONE N
- Kemps Hill 1 vs Old Harbour 2
ZONE O
- Morant Bay 0 vs St Thomas Technical 2
- Seaforth 0 vs Paul Bogle 0
