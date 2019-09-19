Rusea’s, Frome continue winning in daCosta Cup

Rusea’s High and Frome Technical continued their unhindered advance in the ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup schoolboy football competition on Wednesday (Sept 18) when they recorded their third straight vitories.

Rusea’s had a 3-1 victory over Green Hill at the Collin Miller Sports Complex in Lucea, to remain atop Zone B, with Frome dismissing Merlene Ottey 6-0 at Frome Sports Complex.

Rusea’s lead the zone on goal difference, as they have amassed the maximum nine points from their three matches. Frome, with a goal difference of nine, are also on nine points but Rusea’s have a goal difference of 16.

Tarique Clarke scored a hat-trick for Rusea’s in their come-from-behind win. Giovanni Mittoo also scored three goals in Frome’s win.

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

ZONE B

Rusea’s High 3 vs Green Island 1

Merlene Ottey 0 vs Frome Tech 6

ZONE D

Godfrey Stewart 2 vs Maud McLeod 2

Belmont 1 vs Petersfield 1

Manning’s 5 vs Grange Hill 0

ZONE E

Lacovia 2 vs Maggotty 0

Black River 0 vs Newell 2

STETHS 4 vs Sydney Pagon 0

ZONE G

Holmwood Tech 2 vs Christiana 0

Knox College 0 vs Alston 1

Spalding 3 vs Roger Clarke 0

ZONE J

Brimmervale 4 vs St Mary Tech 1

ZONE M

Bellefield 1 vs Garvey Maceo 2

ZONE N

Kemps Hill 1 vs Old Harbour 2

ZONE O