Rusea’s, Frome in big daCosta Cup clash

The

Zone B ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup schoolboy football match between Frome Technical

and Rusea’s will highlight Saturday’s round of matches in the competition.

Both Rusea’s and Frome Technical have won their first three matches with Rusea’s leading the zone on goal difference. Both are on nine points with Rusea’s having a goal difference of 16 to Frome’s nine.

So far, Rusea’s have defeated Marlene Ottey 7-1, Hopewell 8-0 and Green Island 3-1 while Frome have stopped Hopewell 2-0, Green Island 1-0 and Merlene Ottey 6-0.

Meanwhile, there will be three matches that involved teams at the top of their respective zones. In Zone H, leaders on goal difference Clarendon will face second-placed Edwin Allen; in Zone J, leaders Annotto Bay tackle Brimmervale; and in Zone L, leaders Happy Grove go against Titchfield.

Also, seven schools will be looking to keep their perfect win record going. These are the feature match combatants Frome and Rusea’s, Williams Knibb Memorial, Manchester High, Annotto Bay, McGrath High and Happy Grove.