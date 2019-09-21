Rusea’s, Frome in big daCosta Cup clash

Rusea’s, Frome in big daCosta Cup clashSaturday, September 21, 2019
|
The
Zone B ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup schoolboy football match between Frome Technical
and Rusea’s will highlight Saturday’s round of matches in the competition.
Both Rusea’s and Frome Technical have won their first three matches with Rusea’s leading the zone on goal difference. Both are on nine points with Rusea’s having a goal difference of 16 to Frome’s nine.
So far, Rusea’s have defeated Marlene Ottey 7-1, Hopewell 8-0 and Green Island 3-1 while Frome have stopped Hopewell 2-0, Green Island 1-0 and Merlene Ottey 6-0.
Meanwhile, there will be three matches that involved teams at the top of their respective zones. In Zone H, leaders on goal difference Clarendon will face second-placed Edwin Allen; in Zone J, leaders Annotto Bay tackle Brimmervale; and in Zone L, leaders Happy Grove go against Titchfield.
Also, seven schools will be looking to keep their perfect win record going. These are the feature match combatants Frome and Rusea’s, Williams Knibb Memorial, Manchester High, Annotto Bay, McGrath High and Happy Grove.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy