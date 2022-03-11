PHOTOS: Russian envoy breaks bread with diplomats

PHOTOS: Russian envoy breaks bread with diplomatsFriday, March 11, 2022
Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Jamaica Diego Bermego (left) in discussion with the Russian Ambassador to Jamaica Sergey Petrovich Thursday evening at the annual Diplomatic Corps Cocktail Reception and Dinner at King's House in St Andrew.
Russian Ambassador to Jamaica Sergey Petrovich on arrival at King's House Thursday evening for the annual Diplomatic Corps Cocktail Reception and Dinner for resident high commissioners and ambassadors to Jamaica. The majority of diplomats at the dinner represent countries that have condemned Russia for its attack on Ukraine. The attack has resulted in heavy sanctions slapped on Russia by Western nations. Local journalists were prevented from conducting interviews with the diplomats who were slated to break bread with Petrovich. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)
