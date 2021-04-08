Sachin Tendulkar leaves hospital after coronavirus infection

Sachin Tendulkar leaves hospital after coronavirus infectionThursday, April 08, 2021
|
Indian cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar has been released from hospital a week after he was admitted for contracting COVID-19.
He informed fans of the good news in a tweet. He said he “will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate”.
“I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers,” he said.
“I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me and have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances.”
The 47-year-old retired batsman tested positive for the virus on March 27. A week later, he tweeted that he decided to go to a hospital in Mumbai “as a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice”.
