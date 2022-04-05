Sadness in the Grenadines as search continues for five crewmen

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – The search resumed Monday for five of seven crewmen who were on board a St Vincent and the Grenadines registered cargo vessel that capsized in the Caribbean Sea, off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday.

Two of the MV Fair Chance vessel crewmen were rescued by a passing powerboat and taken to Trinidad and the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) in a statement said that with the assistance of Venezuelan authorities, they are hoping to find the other five crewmen alive.

The TTCG said the MV Fair Chance capsized approximately five nautical miles north of Monos Island on Saturday and that the members of the crew are from Carriacou, Grenada, and Union Island, one of the Grenadines islands of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“The vessel named Fair Chance, which is from St Vincent and the Grenadines, encountered rough north coast seas and subsequently overturned due to a shift of the cargo on board. Two of the seven people on board were rescued by a passing vessel and taken to Staubles Bay for medical treatment.”

Four of the crewmen have been identified as Dexter Chance, Owen Prescott, Quincy Baptiste and Eric Calliste. Two others were identified only as “Devon” and “Parrot”, while an identity for the seventh man was not released.

“The Coast Guard of Trinidad and Tobago immediately got involved in a search and rescue operation and it is confirmed that two persons of the reported seven who were on board have been found and made safe. The others have not yet been found but the operation continues,” said National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

“…Overnight the vessel was moving in the waters. It shifted towards the Venezuelan jurisdiction [so] contact was made with the Venezuelan authorities and they have played their part because we all have obligations in terms of search and rescue. I am aware from the latest report that I have is that the Coast Guard of Trinidad and Tobago is mustering all the help and support that we need,” said Hinds.

Member of Parliament for Southern Grenadines Terrance Ollivierre said the Union Island community was in mourning and heartbroken having heard of the tragic incident.

“I spoke to the wife of the captain so far and she is very distraught as to what has happened and quite a number of persons in St Vincent and the Grenadines are in disbelief,” said Ollivierre.

“This is really a tragic situation and, as I said, the Grenadines and especially the people of Union Island, the whole mood on the island has changed so everybody is just sitting and waiting for what information they can gather from what has happened,” Ollivierre added.