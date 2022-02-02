Sagicor Foundation donates 15 desktop computers to Liberty Academy at the Priory

Liberty Academy at the Priory student Lianna Burgess (seated) gives a thumbs up with (L-R) Sagicor Life financial advisor Nicolene Taylor; Liberty Academy at the Priory staff members Suzanne Williams, founder and executive director, and Lolet Garrick, principal of the high school.



The seventh grade student was the first to use one of 15 new desktop computers that were donated to the school's computer lab recently, which will enable more students to complete assignments, access virtual learning environments, and sit online-based exams.