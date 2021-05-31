Sagicor Group Jamaica gives thanks for 50 years with church service

THE Jamaica Pegasus hotel ballroom was transformed into a place of thanksgiving when Sagicor Group Jamaica hosted its 50th anniversary church service, which was streamed live yesterday.

The service was the culminating event for a year-long golden anniversary celebration, which kicked off on June 1, 2020 last year.

With a few of the Sagicor board of directors, executives and team members in attendance, the event was produced for streaming online, with audiences being able to watch the full proceedings via Sagicor Jamaica's social media platforms. Persons can still watch the service, themed “We Give Thanks” on Sagicor Group Jamaica's YouTube channel at any time.

It was an atmosphere of thanksgiving with outstanding performances from team members who led the praise and worship session and performed a dance item. There were also special guests' performances by veteran reggae gospel artiste Carlene Davis; singer Tessanne Chin and gospel artiste Jermaine Edwards, who did a beautiful and soulful rendition of The Blessing to end the service.

The sermon was delivered by Rev Astor Carlyle of the Webster Memorial United Church. Pastor Carlos Gordon, a current team member of Sagicor Jamaica, and Pastor Marston Thomas, a past team member of Sagicor, moderated the proceedings.

In his address at the service, president and CEO of the group, Christopher Zacca, expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders who have made the 50-year milestone of Sagicor Group Jamaica possible.

“We use the platform of this thanksgiving service to re-affirm the greatness of the company now known as Sagicor. I stand before you in gratitude. Gratitude to the Almighty who makes it all possible. Gratitude to a nation that supports our business, and last, but not least, gratitude to my team — the men and women who work tirelessly to maintain a tradition of excellence in service and service above self,” he said.

Karl Williams, senior vice-president, group human resources and corporate services, in his address, paid homage to the founders of the company and reinforced the company's continued commitment to service and improving the lives of the people in the communities we operate.

“Fifty years ago, a foundation was laid, a vision that is as solid as a rock grounded on principles of service and providing a better way of life for all Jamaicans. Today, this same, 'People First' culture remains the beacon of our commitment to the many families in Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, the Caribbean and within the Diaspora,” Williams said.