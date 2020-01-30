Sagicor Group snags two major awards at AMCHAM Business and Civic Leadership Awards

The Sagicor Group’s efforts towards nation-building and development across various sectors of the island did not go unacknowledged by the American Chamber of Commerce of Jamaica (AMCHAM Jamaica) at the 10th annual Business and Civic Leadership Awards at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday, January 28.

The Awards ceremony is a showcase of Jamaica’s most influential, impactful and transformational leaders across a gamut of sectors, who continue to set bars inspiring others as they continue their quest in fostering social and economic growth.

The Sagicor Group snagged two major awards last Tuesday evening. The company captured first place in the category of Foundation building with Digicel Foundation in second place.

It was also awarded first place in the category for corporate social responsibility in large organisations with NCB Foundation in second place.

The financial giant places its focus in several key philanthropic activities in an effort to fuel Jamaica’s social and economic progress. This includes outreach activities in the areas of health care, technology, education, social welfare and the environment. These efforts combined have positioned the company as a true champion of national development.

For Corporate Social Responsibility for small organizations, Proven Investments Limited copped first place with tTech Limited in second place.

In the category of Excellence in Civic Leadership for individuals, Donovan English, President of the Trench Town Youth Building Fraternity – a non-profit organization – was awarded first place by AMCHAM with Dr Guna Muppuri in second place.

Keynote speaker of the evening, US Ambassador to Jamaica, Ambassador Donald R. Tapia, shared a motivational speech to a room filled with esteemed leaders, charging that they should look towards the future of their country and companies.

“I always like to tell people after hearing my bio… life is like being in a car driving. You know, when you are looking in the rearview mirror…. there are many people in life that continue to look through the rearview mirror and look behind at what they have done.

“But what I like to say to people is that’s nice, it’s nice to know you can look in the mirror and there is a past, but you can’t live in the past, but in front of you if you think about it, you have a windshield that’s the future and that’s what this is about, that’s what life is about,” he shared.