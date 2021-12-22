Sagicor hails community heroes

Sagicor Group Jamaica President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Zacca yesterday extended appreciation to 50 Jamaicans who were recognised as community heroes for their selfless efforts to help people in need.

“You are here today because you have all stepped up to help those around you in immeasurable ways. Many of you have opened up your homes to accommodate others and used your own resources, time, and energy to uplift others and some of you have even risked your lives to save others,” Zacca said at an awards ceremony at Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Stressing that the awardees are truly deserving of the recognition, he said,“You are all deserving of this recognition and award and you are all truly extraordinary Jamaicans. I am very proud of my team and proud to be a part of Sagicor and it warms my heart to know that there are so many everyday heroes amongst us.”

The Community Heroes Awards initiative was launched last year as part of the group's 50th anniversary celebration. The group rewarded Jamaicans who exemplified and embodied volunteerism, kindness, and charity to others.

Some of the community heroes include Bernice McLean, who started a youth group to help the elderly and children in need at Jobe Lane, Spanish Town; Celia Steele, who operates a charity to provide care packages for the homeless; Herman Grant, retired principal of Ocho Rios Primary School, who provides free mathematics tutoring to at-risk youths; and Donna Gowe, social media influencer and entrepreneur who has built homes for the needy and provided school supplies for children.

Zacca said that the community heroes have shown that there are still caring individuals in society.

“You represent hope, resilience, courage and overall patriotism and that, despite many challenges you may face as a people, you are not deterred by the difficulties but instead you see opportunities to lend a helping hand, to give back, to be kind, opportunities to be a friend and a hero in your communities and that is certainly a gift,” he said.