Sagicor offer incentives for vaccinated individuals

In a bid to encourage vaccination among the general population, Sagicor Bank has announced incentives for inoculated individuals.

Sagicor Bank Jamaica (SBJ) is rewarding Jamaicans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with free savings accounts for their children for the next two weeks.

The Bank launched its Vax and Win initiative on October 11, which will run to October 29, 2021.

During this period, the bank will also automatically deposit $5,000 into the accounts of the first 100 children, and randomly select three students to win learning corners and education grants valued at $150,000.

CEO of Sagicor Bank Jamaica, Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham, said the Vax and Win promotion was created to incentivize Jamaicans to better secure their children’s future.

“We want to encourage Jamaican parents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and also to instill in our Children healthy money management habits from an early age, so they can develop the tools needed to secure their financial futures,” she said.

Johnson Cunningham said that in addition to waiving the account opening fees for all new Sagicor Bank Star Savers accounts during the period, the bank will also deposit $5,000 into each account ­­­­– no strings attached.

“We know it is a challenge for many students to access education online, and parents’ resources are stretched thin, so we will deposit $5,000 into the new accounts of the first 100 children, once their parents are fully vaccinated,” she said.

“We will then randomly select three students from all the new Star Savers to receive learning corners and educational grants,” she added.

The learning corners, valued at two hundred thousand dollars each, will allow each recipient to study in a dedicated space at home that is complete with a desk, chair, laptop, and bookshelf.

The cash grants, valued at $150,000 each, can be used for tuition fees and books.

Johnson Cunningham noted that the promotion is open to all Jamaican children between the ages of five and 17 years old, regardless of whether their parents are Sagicor Bank clients.

Parents can open new accounts for their children by submitting their verification documents and the child’s birth certificate and a passport-sized photo.

This can be done at any Sagicor Bank branch, or electronically at Sagicor.com.

“Sagicor remains committed to improving the lives of Jamaicans, especially during these unprecedented times,” Johnson Cunningham reiterated

. “Now more than ever it is important that in spite of COVID-19 that we continue to encourage our parents to focus on the education of our children who are the future generation of Jamaica and Sagicor is using this as another opportunity to encourage and reward those who have taken that step to secure their children. Education Is Key,” he added.

The Sagicor Bank Vax and Win promotion comes on the heels of Sagicor Group Jamaica’s Vax Days, where the conglomerate, in partnership with the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative (PSVI), administered over 1100 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to its team members and their loved ones.