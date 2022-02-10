Sagicor rescues Alliance

SAGICOR Group on Wednesday announced it has entered a “definitive agreement” to purchase 100 per cent of Alliance Financial Services Limited (AFSL) and now awaits regulatory approval to seal the deal.

The deal, if approved, will help to rescue AFSL, which has been shuttered since December 3. It will also bring Sagicor into the lucrative remittance and cambio markets. Sagicor, in a release on Wednesday, said it has applied to the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) for licences to operate both kinds of businesses.

AFSL, in its prospectus that was suspended in 2020, said it averaged 9.92 per cent of all foreign exchange purchased and sold by cambios between July 2015 - June 2020. It also estimated then that it had 8.4 per cent of the remittance market for April - September 2020. As for its financials, that suspended 2020 prospectus also showed that for the year ended September 30, 2020, AFSL generated revenues of $1.47 billion on which it made net profit of $709.3 million.

“It's a big complement to what we do at Sagicor Bank,” Christopher Zacca, president and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica, told the Jamaica Observer.

“We are a big player in the foreign exchange market, this will give us more reach and allow more leverage in the foreign exchange market and complements what we do at the bank.”

Zacca said the deal includes the company's e-pay card business. He, however, declined to reveal the agreed purchase price.

Zacca further said that “the deal augurs well for Jamaica's economy, the financial sector, AFSL's employees, agents, clients, and other stakeholders, as well as the public confidence in the financial market, as it will ensure that the company resumes normal operations as soon as possible.”

It was not immediately clear how many employees have been affected by issues facing Alliance.

AFSL's sister companies, Alliance Finance Limited and Alliance Investment Management Limited, their President Peter Chin and Vice-President Robert Chin were charged on December 2, 2021 with various breaches of the Bank of Jamaica Act, the Banking Services Act and the Proceeds of Crime Act, by the Financial Investigations Division of the Ministry of Finance & the Public Service.

At the time, even though AFSL was not found to be in breach of any laws, the central bank decided to suspend the company's remittance and cambio licences, given the charges that were laid by the Financial Investigations Division (FID) on the principals of the company. With the charges, the BOJ determined that the principals no longer met its “fit and proper” criteria to operate which affected the business' continued operation.