Sagicor rolls out vaccination for staff this Friday

SAGICOR Group Jamaica, in partnership with the Private Sector Vaccination Initiative (PSVI), will be rolling out its COVID-19 vaccination programme for its team members as part of the group's strategy to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Day one of the programme starts this Friday, August 27, in which team members can register along with four others (family or friends) to get vaccinated (first or second dose).

Jamaica is currently experiencing one of its highest positivity rates since the start of the pandemic and the financial conglomerate, in a release, said it has been proactive in helping to curb the spread of the virus in its workplace through strict enforcement of COVID protocols, and through various educational and information sessions. Team members also benefited from the pilot programme of the PSVI, in which team members were able to get their first dose of the vaccine.

President and CEO, Sagicor Group Jamaica Christopher Zacca said that from the confirmation of the first case back in March 2020, the primary concern and priority has been and continues to be the overall safety and well-being of team members, their families, clients and all stakeholders.

“Now is not a time for us to become lax in our vigilance as the virus is still a threat to our lives and our livelihoods. Instead, we should all play our role to ensure that we get to the other side of this crisis as soon as possible; too many lives have already been lost. We simply must follow the protocols”, Zacca said, encouraging Jamaicans to wear their masks, maintain physical distance, wash their hands, obey the curfew orders, and get vaccinated.

Zacca also serves as chairman of the PSVI and has registered his support for the Government's vaccination drive, noting that vaccination is paramount to mitigating the impact of COVID-19 worldwide.

“The science is clear; the vaccinations have been effective in significantly reducing the chances of serious illness if an individual contracts the disease. Our return to normalcy is dependent on us all working together to protect ourselves and those around us,” he stated.

As part of the company's ongoing educational initiative to keep team members and other stakeholders informed, last week Thursday the group hosted a 'Let's Talk COVID', a COVID-19 information session led by Dr Ramon Arscott, an immunology strategist. The session was streamed live across the group's social media pages and can be watched on Sagicor Group Jamaica YouTube's channel.

“We remain committed to the health and wellness of our team members, clients, all Sagicor stakeholders and the citizens of Jamaica. As a responsible corporate citizen we will continue to play our part and be proactive in the fight against COVID-19,” Zacca said.