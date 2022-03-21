Sagicor Sigma Run surpasses $50-million target

THE Sagicor Foundation, through the 24th staging of its annual Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run, has surpassed its target of $50 million to raise $52 million for its beneficiary this year — Kingston Public Hospital.

The funds raised was announced by Peter Melhado, chairman, Sagicor Group Jamaica, as he greeted the participants at the start line for the culminating Sagicor Sigma Invitational Run on Sunday. Melhado thanked all participants who came out in support of both the invitational event and the Sigma Team 'Bubble' Run, which was held on Sunday, March 13. “We are grateful for the continued support of our race participants, our kind donors — both individuals and corporate — our sponsors, and Sagicor team members who came together in a big way to make this race possible”, Melhado said.

The Sagicor chairman also thanked the 2022 Sigma Run patrons, 110m hurdles Olympic Champion Hansle Parchment and 100m hurdles Olympic medallis Megan Tapper, for their commitment as they gave of their time and lent their faces and voices to the cause.

The Sagicor Foundation also held several fund-raising initiatives which contributed to the overall total.

This year's figure brings the monies raised over the past two decades to over $550 million. Over the years several institutions have benefited from the run.

“The team is so happy that we were able to achieve this feat. We started the planning of Sigma Run from last year September and it is a great feeling knowing that our beneficiary, the Kingston Public Hospital, will be able to procure a number of medical equipment to better support their surgery department and treat cancer patients,” said Alysia White, executive director for Sagicor Foundation.

The charity run, for the first time in its history, held two road races as it sought to manage COVID-19 protocols. On March 13 the Sigma Team 'Bubble' Run was held, which saw participation from 50 teams.

For the invitational, participants who completed past Sigma runs in under 45 minutes were invited to attend, which saw 133 males and 129 females participating.

Registration for the Sigma Virtual Run is still open and goes up until March 30, with registrants having until March 31 to complete their 5.5K, upload their times at sagicorsigmarun.com, and get their finisher's certificate.

Meanwhile, Sagicor said Sunday that people can still donate to the cause via several methods, including online at sagicorsigmarun.com; cheque payment made payable to Sagicor Foundation Jamaica; direct deposits to the Sagicor Foundation's Sagicor Bank account number 5502907486; or cash drop-offs at the Sigma Run Secretariat located on the ground floor, R. Danny Williams Building, 28-48 Barbados Avenue, Kingston 5.

Last year the Sagicor Foundation raised more than $49 million for the Port Antonio and Annotto Bay hospitals.