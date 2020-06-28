Saharan dust is here until Tuesday

The

Meteorological Service of Jamaica is reporting that the second plume of Saharan

dust, which has been affecting the island since yesterday, is expected to

remain across Jamaica until Tuesday, June 30.

At the same time, a weak trough is expected to remain across the island over the next few days, while windy conditions are expected to persist across the south coast into tomorrow due to the presence of a low-level jet stream.

The Met Service also said a tropical wave is approaching the eastern Caribbean.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected over sections of south-central and western parishes tomorrow.