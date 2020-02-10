Saharan dust to impact Trinidad and Tobago

Saharan dust to impact Trinidad and TobagoMonday, February 10, 2020
|
Trinidad and Tobago is expected to be impacted by dust from the Sahara Desert that has recently made its way into the Caribbean.
Though, Saharan dust makes its way across the Atlantic Ocean multiple times each year it can cause be problematic.
The dust is known to cause hazy skies, an outbreak of certain algal blooms and cause problems for those with asthma and other respiratory ailments.
Trinidad’s health ministry has advised that those with pre-existing conditions to stay indoors, when possible.
Those affected by the dust are advised to seek medical attention if they experience difficulty breathing and a fever lasting for more than two to three days.
