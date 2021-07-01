Salt River Mineral Spa gets an upgrade

SALT RIVER, Clarendon — Concrete buildings have now replaced many of the board structures that have for years been used as bathrooms and changing rooms by visitors to the popular Salt River Mineral Spa in Clarendon.

A garden has also been added and there are plans to do a lot more to spruce up the venue, as part of a major facelift that began last August, with funds provided by the Tourism Product Development Company Ltd.

“A contribution of $7.5 million was earmarked for the project, which included building the facilities and also installing solar street lamps on the property for the safety of visitors to this renowned site,” said Mayor of May Pen Winston Maragh.

The improvements are just in time for those eager to once again enjoy the country's beaches and rivers during the hot summer months now that restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus have been eased.

“The overall plan is to have all shops standardised and to have a dining area where everybody can eat, defined parking facilities and recreational area,” said Scean Barnswell, councillor for the Hayes Division in which the spa falls.

“There will be no entrance fee. The persons who operate will pay to the parish council because those shops, after construction, will be leased to the individuals... the funds from that will take care of the grounds,” added Barnswell.

One of those hoping to be included is a business operator who gave her name as Jahlena. She operates Jahlena's restaurant and bar and, for more than 20 years, has been selling her fish and festival with chicken at the site.

“The parish council responsible for what you see, and wi willing to work with them. “Mi glad seh dem open back, because when it did lock mi get miself inna nuff debt and now me get fi pay off some,” added the business operator.

Barnswell added that business operators in the area will also benefit, because the facelift will create a certain aesthetic for the area that will attract more local and international visitors.