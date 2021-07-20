Samuda confident of more overseas employment

Minister of Labour and Social Security Karl Samuda is beaming after what he said was a successful visit to the United States (US) to meet with key stakeholders in the Overseas Employment Programme.

Samuda, who has signalled his intention to grow the programme from 13,000 Jamaican H-2A (agriculture) and H-2B (hospitality) workers to 30,000 over the next four years, says he is confident that goal will be achieved, given the interest and appetite for Jamaican workers by the overseas employers.

“I am very happy with the discussions. It is clear that US employers recognise the value of our workers and are looking to use more Jamaicans. We've also cemented new partnerships with big players, who are excited to work with us. One employer says he wants as many as 1,000 new Jamaicans next year,” said Samuda.

According to Samuda, he met with representatives of more than 200 prospective employers of Jamaican hospitality workers, as well as 30 US employers of farm and hospitality workers in a series of meetings in Washington, DC, last Thursday, and in Miami, Florida, last Friday.

The meetings followed discussions with officials from the US Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Labour in Washington, DC, last Wednesday.

Samuda returned to the island on Saturday.